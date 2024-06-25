Rams News: LA Meets NBA All-Star Pining for Massive Extension
Miami Heat All-NBA swingman Jimmy Butler met up with Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua and the Brazilian men's Olympic soccer team at SoFi Stadium.
Butler, who'll turn 35 in August, is in the midst of fraught contract extension talks with Miami. He inked a four-season, $140.8 million in a sign-and-trade to land with the Heat in the summer of 2019. In 2021, following his first of two NBA Finals appearances with the club, the 6-foot-7 Marquette product inked a three-season, $146.4 million contract extension with the Heat. Butler has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26.
He is allegedly seeking to negotiate another contract extension this offseason, with the threat of declining his option and entering free agency next summer. The Heat do not seem interested in granting him that luxury just yet. Miami finished as the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and fell in a five-game first round playoff series to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. Butler missed the entire series with an injury.
Last year, he remained his typical two-way superstar self — when he was healthy, at least. He notched averages of 20.8 points on .499/.414/.858 shooting splits, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals a night. A six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree, Butler seems likely to be a Hall of Famer thanks to his production on the floor and his success in the playoffs. Now, with uncertainty looming about his future in Miami, it appears he's trying to get his mind off his current predicament this summer, and spending some quality time with the Rams.
