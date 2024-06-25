Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Wife Once Dated 'Backup Boyfriend' During Courtship
Two-time Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been married to his wife Kelly since 2015, though he met her when she was a cheerleader while they were at Georgia together, at some point between 2006-08.
Now, Kelly has revealed on the podcast "Off the Vine with Kristin Bristowe" that she once dated Stafford's own backup to inspire his commitment. Evidently, it worked.
“At first, I hated him," Kelly Stafford said. "I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked. He was the bad boy too like Matthew’s so sweet and Southern gentleman and all that stuff and the backup was the complete opposite. It upset him which it worked thankfully.”
The Staffords have four kids together, and have survived their share of trials and tribulations, including a 2019 brain cancer scare for Kelly.
Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021, and instantly helped guide the club to a Super Bowl championship. The team had a rough follow-up season in 2022, but rebounded in a major way last year, going 10-7 and making the Wild Card Round. Ironically, Los Angeles fell to former quarterback Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, 24-23, in that game. The club is looking to improve on that result next season, and it will need its 36-year-old signal caller to maintain his Pro Bowl output and health in order to do so.
