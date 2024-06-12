Rams News: Pro Bowler Weighs in on Who Should Adorn Next 'Madden' Cover
The 2024 NFL season is approaching. We are less than three months away from football being officially back. While we will have to wait until the NFL games kick off starting on September 5, we have more than a week to play the annually released "Madden '25." The game will be released on August 25, and 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey will grace the cover.
Many worthy players could have graced the cover, and if you ask the Rams, they believe it should've been one of their own, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams' social media account posted a cover of Donald rushing through the 49ers, dubbing it a "GOAT Edition" of the game.
Many Rams fans agree, and Donald does too. The 33-year-old commented on the cover himself.
Donald on the cover would have been something. He panned out a career for himself like no other; Donald was named a 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, All-2010s Hall of Fame Team, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl champion.
If that's not a G.O.A.T-worthy resume, then I don't know what is. While the 49ers have had the edge over the Rams throughout Donald's tenure, he has the greatest trump card of them all, beating them on the way to a Super Bowl in the 2021 NFC Championship game.
Donald appearing somewhere on a "Madden" case, especially that front cover, would have been a sight for sore eyes.
