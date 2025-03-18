Latest Mock Draft Has Rams Taking Elite Weapon
As the Los Angeles Rams continue their dominance this offseason with all the moves they have made, they will look to the 2025 NFL Draft to make their team and their offseason even better.
We know how the draft has been going for the Rams in recent years. When they gave up plenty of their picks to win a Super Bowl in 2022, many believed the Rams were going to rebuild but it is the complete opposite of that.
The Rams have found talent in every round of the draft since. They just know what players best fit their team and scheme. They are pushing all the right buttons and not letting teams in on how they do it. Now they will look to do it again next month and all eyes will be on them.
In a recent NFL mock draft, they have the Rams taking a wide receiver to add to the Nacua and Adams duo in the first round.
CBS Sports Writer Mike Renner has the Rams taking wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State with the 26th overall pick.
"Emeka Egbuka is the kind of savvy route-runner who would be perfect for the Rams offense. While Les Snead has obviously been able to cobble together production from later-round picks, Egbuka would give Los Angeles an immediately formidable three-deep at the position," said Renner.
During the season, Egbuka was seen as a day two pick in the second. But Egbuka has been climbing the draft boards and now many analysts and experts have him going in the first round.
"Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot. Egbuka runs his routes with tempo and pace. He does a nice job of influencing coverage when needed. He lacks the explosiveness to race past the coverage and is a little tight in his hips getting in and out of breaks," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Egbuka’s baseball background shows up with his laser-focused ball-tracking and ability to make sudden adjustments to bring throws in for a safe landing. He’s not elusive or sudden after the catch but is competitive and can squeeze out additional yardage. Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets."
