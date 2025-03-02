Rams Should Target Texas WR Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March, and the draft will happen in late April.
That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
The Rams do not have a lot of needs, but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs.
The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this off-season, the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
The Rams can improve their offense in the draft by taking Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. Golden is a speedy receiver who can be a threat down the field and is a playmaker. Golden can be there for the Rams late in the first round.
It makes a lot of sense for the Rams to try to find another receiver to go along side Puka Nacua. After the Rams placed veteran receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block, head coach Sean McVay will be looking for his replacement. Golden can be that guy and find success under McVay.
"During his only season at Texas, Golden showed off his strong hands and route-running ability but he showed that he's got elite speed as well," said Texas Sports Illustrated reporter Zach Dimmitt. "After all, he was a kick returner at Houston before becoming a Longhorn. With the Cougars, he had two kickoff return touchdowns."
"Golden has already met with several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers, among others. He's expected to be a first-round pick."
This can be a move that sends the Rams offense back to being explosive down the field and outside the numbers. We now know that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back next season, and he would love to have another talented weapon on his side.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE