Rams News: Legendary St. Louis-Era Running Back Unpacks Hall of Fame Eligibility
Why isn't Steven Jackson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame yet?
That's a question that has plagued generations of St. Louis-era Rams fans about the star running back, who has been eligible for the Hall since 2021.
During a recent interview with Rams reporter D’Marco Farr, Jackson claimed he was trying to put the prospect of that kind of honor out of his mind, at least for now.
“What it means for me, until I get the phone call, I don’t really think much about it,” Jackson said. “I use that perspective because I’ve seen enough of our colleagues have this emotional rollercoaster. I don’t want to ride it. I’m not a rollercoaster guy period. I’m not a Six Flags guy, so I’m not going to ride the emotional rollercoaster of that, either. If it happens, I’ll be very grateful. Going to be a hell of a party. But until then, I really just block it out.”
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Oregon State product played for the Rams from 2004-12, before finishing out his career with stints on the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. During his Rams tenure, he made two All-Pro Second-Teams and three Pro Bowl teams. The 40-year-old rushed for 11,438 total yards on 2,764 attempts and 69 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 461 receptions for 3,683 total receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his extended 12-season career.
Will he get the call to the Hall sooner rather than later? Time will tell.
