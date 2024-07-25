Rams News: Longest-Lasting LA Player Looking to Make Big Impact in Year 10
The Los Angeles Rams will soon enter a pivotal 2024 season. While there have been changes just in the past handful of seasons for L.A., one constant has remained in the last 10 years: Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein.
Havenstein will enter his 10th season with the Rams after being a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Since then, he has been a pillar of the Rams' offensive line and has been with the organization through the highs and the lows. The 32-year-old is coming off a solid season in which he played 14 games, allowed only two sacks, 23 pressures allowed, and had a 68.4 pass-blocking grade and an 87.5 run-blocking grade.
Havenstein will start the season as the starting right tackle and hopes to stay in that position for the entire 17-game season and then some. According to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, Havenstein is the No. 5 most important Ram entering the season.
"For the longest time, teams have valued left tackles over right tackles, and it's evidenced in their average pay," wrote DaSilva. "But in recent years, with defenses deploying dynamic edge rushers who can apply pressure off the left side, right tackles have become increasingly important."
"And again, his leadership in the offensive line room is invaluable."
The former Wisconsin Badger will be everything and more to ensure the safety and health of quarterback Matthew Strafford and ensure that running backs like Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have a career year in 2024.
Havenstein is a critical member of the offensive line, and we can't wait to see how he elevates this potent offense in the coming months.
