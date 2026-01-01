Rams' Matthew Stafford Embraces New Characteristic

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been called a variety of things throughout his career. Phenom, gunslinger, improviser, leader, tough, relentless, and so on and so forth.

Rightfully so, Stafford has had many characteristics attributed to his name and Hall of Fame level play but the one that takes the cake is that Stafford is receiver-friendly. It's the truth. If someone is an elite-level pass catcher, they would want a player like Matthew Stafford. He gives his top guys a high volume of targets per game with passes that are pinpoint accurate and placed in positions where only true playmakers can get them.

Both Stafford and Sean McVay spoke on what being a receiver-friendly quarterback means to the operation.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford made things simple. He just wants to do his job in order to win, and that often requires him to play the way that he does. While Stafford does dazzle, he's much more concerned about the results.

“I've never caught a pass from myself [laughter] but I'll take it as a compliment," stated Stafford. "I've been lucky to play with a lot of really good ones. I just try to make sure that if guys are doing their job and the coverage tells me to go there, I just try to do my part in getting them the ball. It's really fun for me to watch those guys make the plays that they make and watch them do the things after the catch with it. As far as what makes a quarterback receiver friendly, I don't know."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) has his shirt pulled as he throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I would imagine if you asked a receiver, he'd probably be like, ‘He throws me the ball’ [laughter]’. I try to do that. I try to protect those guys when I can, try not to throw them into bad situations and if I have to lead them in a certain way to try to get them more open, I try to do that. I've been lucky and fortunate to play with a lot of really good ones. As receiver friendly as I am, I have to give those guys a bunch of credit too.”

Sean McVay

McVay spoke about Stafford's entire body of work and how Stafford characteristic comes from the effort he takes in building lasting relationships with his teammates.

“I just think because he's a great quarterback," stated McVay. "I don't think it's exclusive to receivers. I think it's any of his eligibles. I think what he does such a great job of is the communication, collaboration and connection where he gets on the same page with guys. Repetition is the mother of learning, but it's also those guys getting on the same page. I think there's such a trust that his teammates have in him."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shakes hands with Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Like we've talked about before, he’s an extension of the coaching staff on the field, even more important because he's the one running the show. I think one of the biggest compliments, like what we've talked about before, is do you elevate the people you're around and the situations you're a part of? He certainly does that and I think that's been reflected from guys having their best years around him. He deserves a ton of credit for that.”

