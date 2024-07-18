Rams News: One Portion of LA's 2024 Schedule Could Save Them
The 2024 NFL season is less than two months away, and we'll see the Los Angeles Rams for the first time on Sunday Night Football. The hope is that Sunday night will be the first of many wins for the Rams as they look to climb atop the mountain where they were just a few seasons ago.
That's a tall task for these Rams, especially with no Aaron Donald and how the start of the season will be. The Rams have a tough start to the schedule, and while Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that part of the season will be scary, there is another part of the schedule where it could save them.
"The good news is that the schedule makers gave Sean McVay and the Rams a breather," said Ballentine. "They'll have an early bye in Week 6 with the Raiders and Vikings on the docket for Weeks 7 and 8.
"Only winning 1-2 games in the early stretch of the season could start the "Rams are dead" narratives, but they might get saved by the bye week again this year."
The Ram have an earlier bye week this year (Week 6), which is never fun in a 17-game schedule. However, their schedule gets a little mushier in the middle part.
Weeks 7 through 11, the Rams should take advantage of it. Of those five teams, only one made the postseason last year, the Miami Dolphins, who they face on Week 10. Other than that, the other teams either will repeat that same fate or won't be on the Rams' level this season.
The Rams should be, at worst, 4-1 and be on track to a playoff spot or possibly an opportunity to win the division. Although that is a long way from now, the Rams cannot afford any slippage. Win the games you're supposed to, and come away with some games you're not favored in.
