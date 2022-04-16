Skip to main content

'Freakazoid': Lineman Reveals What it's Like to Block Rams Star Aaron Donald

Donald has wrecked NFC West offensive lines countless times over his eight-year career

The dominant and decorated career of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has come at the expense of many opposing offensive linemen who have had to deal with arguably the toughest blocking assignment in the NFL.

Donald's muscular 6-1, 280-pound frame is enough to make offenses sweat before stepping on the field. And apparently, his freakish ability to rush the quarterback has still left former NFL offensive lineman with nightmarish tales on matching up with him helmet-to-helmet.

Aaron Donald

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley was a special guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and recalled the times he's had to face Donald and the Rams. As a member of the Cardinals from 2016 to 2019, Shipley got his fair share of Donald twice a season as an NFC West rival. 

A.Q. Shipley

aq shipley

“If you had my wife on this show, she would tell you what the Saturday before playing Aaron Donald was like,” Shipley said. “I mean, if you walked in the room and talk about positive, it was, ‘Get the **** out of the room.’ I need to sit here and just focus right now. I need to figure out how to stop this Freakazoid for the next 60 minutes tomorrow.”

A.Q. Shipley

shipley 1

A.Q. Shipley, the former Arizona Cardinals blocker, went into detail about what makes Donald such a "nightmare matchup", saying his technique at the line of scrimmage is unlike any other pass rusher he's gone up against. 

“He’s one of the few people that if you really break down defensive linemen when they do their move to work an edge, they always kind of stop their feet and then get going again,” Shipley said. “He’s the only guy I’ve ever seen that when he starts working edges, his feet are still moving forward. So it’s a completely different animal when you watch him.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17083589
Play

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Stabilizes Offensive Line, Pass Rush

In RamDigest's second mock draft, Los Angeles addresses three needs with Week 1 starting-caliber talent

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
staff odell donald rams
Play

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? 'No Slam Dunk' - But NFL Insider Predicts WR's Team

Will Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams?

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Continue Party, Take Lombardi Trophy on Super Tour

The Rams announced a small tour throughout Southern California to show off the Lombardi to Rams fans.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Aaron Donald

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Donald's resume, which now includes a Super Bowl ring, is one that will only continue to grow after he officially announced his return to the Rams earlier this month. The seven-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro-Bowler was mulling retirement after LA's Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February.

Aaron Donald

donald

Now, he'll rejoin a defense that added former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to the fold on March 31 in a five-year, $50 million deal. The Hall-of-Fame tandem will be a force to be reckoned with this upcoming season. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17083589
News

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Stabilizes Offensive Line, Pass Rush

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
staff odell donald rams
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? 'No Slam Dunk' - But NFL Insider Predicts WR's Team

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Continue Party, Take Lombardi Trophy on Super Tour

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers, NFL
News

Rams Free Agent Target Stephon Gilmore Signs with Colts

By Grant AfsethApr 15, 2022
Aug 21, 2020; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Thomas Brown (left) talks with running back Cam AKers (23) during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

In 9th Coaching Role, Rams New TE Coach Thomas Brown Still Looking to Grow

By Zach DimmittApr 14, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and kicker Matt Gay (8) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Sign Kicker Matt Gay

By Ram Digest StaffApr 14, 2022
Rams - GM Snead
News

NFL GM Power Rankings: Where's Rams' Snead?

By Timm HammApr 14, 2022
coen
News

Rams Coach Liam Coen: Sean McVay 'Communication' Fueled Move

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 14, 2022