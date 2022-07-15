‘Building Armor’: Cam Akers Gives ‘100%’ Update on Rams Rehab

The Los Angeles Rams experienced an all-time gut punch last July when running back Cam Akers tore his achilles in the offseason after his breakout rookie campaign.

But in one of the most miraculous recovery timelines in recent sports memory, Akers found himself back on the field in just six months time. Coming back in game shape in about half the time it usually takes to recovery from the injury was simply unprecedented.

Now, per reports from The Athletic, Akers says his health is at 100 percent as training camp approaches and that staying off the injury report throughout this season is a priority.

“(I’m) focusing on building my armor up as strong as it can be, but really locking in on the mental side, as well," Akers said.

LA traded Sony Michel, the team's leading-rusher in 2021, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. With Akers rising back to full health, he'll be relied upon as RB1 while Darrell Henderson Jr. continues to see work as well, though he also dealt with his own set of injuries last season.

The Rams will be without rookie and projected third-string running back Kyren Williams till midseason, as he recovers from offseason foot surgery.

Even after winning a ring, Akers steps into this season with extra motivation as a leader in the Rams' backfield. He clearly wasn't satisfied with his performance upon returning in the playoffs when he spoke to the media in April for the first time since the Super Bowl.

“We won the games, so it went well at the end of the day, but a lot of clips and plays to learn from," Akers said. "I don’t feel like I played my best games of the five games I returned. I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that’s not enough for me. I did my part, but I got a lot to improve on, a lot to polish up on when it comes to my game. It’s offseason so I’ve been hitting all those deficits trying to get better.”

Understandably rusty after months in rehab, Akers production on the stat sheet wasn't what he wanted. In the regular season finale and four playoff games combined, the 22-year-old had 72 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles in LA's Divisional Round win over the defending champ Buccaneers.

But it's hard to label Akers' performance as poor given his quick return from injury and the fact he's now a Super Bowl champion. With a full offseason ahead of him, he's ready to step back in as the lead back for the Rams this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.