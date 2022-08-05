"I'm mic'd today, just so you know," Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told center Brian Allen, one of several recipients of the same message before the start of Wednesday's training camp practice.

When McVay arrived in Los Angeles as a 31-year-old offensive mastermind, he was faced with turning around a franchise that hadn't made the playoffs in 12 years. Now entering his sixth year at the helm, McVay has made the playoffs five times.

Looking for his secret? Just listen to his mic'd up - McVay is uplifting, filled with positive energy and always looking to teach.

Perhaps the best example of what McVay embodies came at the 2:00 mark, as he saw an opportunity to create a learning moment for rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick, one of the standouts of training camp to this point.

"Here's what I would say: even if you bump bail, you can play catch technique because you've got no vertical grass," McVay said. "So, let him work into you, now you're just playing off of him and you're ready to play through the hands. Or, if you want to come up and bump, which I think that's one of your elite traits."

McVay's message to Kendrick centered around his technique in cover 3, with "bump bail" involving pressing the receiver at the line of scrimmage before entering bail technique.

McVay also mentioned catch technique, which is where the defender sits in his spot off the snap and then funnels his receiver to the direction of his help once the receiver works into the defensive back's body.

Rams training camp is exactly what one would expect from the reigning champions. Upbeat attitudes and helpful coaches are fostering a competitive environment, which will only help the team moving forward.

