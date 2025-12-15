4 Fearsome Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Dominant Win Over Lions

The Los Angeles Rams continue to be the "it" team for the 2025 fantasy football season. They're well on their way to another playoff run in the actual NFL, too, but they're currently leading a lot of squads in the fantasy postseason. Everyone who was a viable option from the Rams' offense did their part this week.



LA knew that it would need a monster showing on that side of the ball to outgun the Detroit Lions. They got everything they needed and more to exert their dominance over the NFC. With their victory over the Lions, the Rams became the first team in the conference to lock up a postseason bid. How far can they lead their fantasy managers in their playoffs?



Rams' offense not slowing down



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford



Josh Allen might be a lock to finish as fantasy football's QB1 after putting up another 24.5 points against the New England Patriots to maintain his average. However, Matthew Stafford has a strong chance to climb as high as second for the Los Angeles Rams. He did his part versus the Detroit Lions to make it happen, throwing for 368 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 24-of-38 passing.



That gave him 21.9 points, bumping his average up to 20.4, tied for fourth in the league. He has a rematch with the Seattle Seahawks in the fantasy semifinals, which is his toughest test left on the schedule. Then, he'll have an opportune matchup with the Atlanta Falcons for Week 17, the fantasy championship.



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2. Puka Nacua



On a day when Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwhelmed — to the standard he set this season — Puka Nacua stepped up to take the lead as fantasy's top wideout in PPR scoring. He grabbed nine balls for an absurd 181 yards and took two carries for eight yards for good measure, giving him 27.9 points. He should have no problem continuing his insane campaign, even against the Seahawks next week. In fact, he might even have better numbers in Seattle.



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas (2) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3. Davante Adams



The Lions managed to keep Davante Adams out of the endzone, holding him to four catches for 71 yards and 11.1 full-PPR points. Unfortunately for Adams' fantasy managers, he also suffered a hamstring injury in this one. Head Coach Sean McVay has already stated that his status for Thursday night's bout with the Seahawks is doubtful.



Hopefully, for the Rams and his fantasy managers, he can return for Week 17's finale. If not, Nacua will have to pick up the slack.



Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

4. Kyren Williams & Blake Corum



As promised, Blake Corum maintained his newfound role in a split backfield against the Lions. Between him and Kyren Williams, they combined for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Corum had 11 of those attempts for 71 yards and a score.



LA will likely be leaning on its ground game even more moving forward, in an effort to keep Stafford as fresh as possible for the playoffs in real life. That means Williams and Corum should see plenty of opportunities in the home stretch of the fantasy campaign.

To get all of the Rams' key fantasy takeaways after each game this year, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.