1 Rams Player to Bench First Round of Fantasy Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams can be found starting in lineups all over the fantasy playoffs this season. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua have all had monster campaigns, rising to the top of their positions in scoring ahead of the postseason.



LA faces a tough matchup in real life for Week 15, facing off with the Detroit Lions. The Rams are still comfortably favored over a fellow NFC contender, but it's certainly possible that the Lions could emerge victorious in a shootout. Still, the game script favors LA's fantasy managers whether the Rams get the win or not. Offensive fireworks are almost a guarantee in this one, with Stafford and Co. facing off against Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery.



Sep 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a shove pass to running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Week 15 isn't all good for the Rams



There's not much reason to expect the Los Angeles Rams' offensive core to struggle in their upcoming bout with the Detroit Lions. Their opponent has some promising defensive talent, but LA has more than enough firepower to overwhelm Detroit, especially with the injuries the Lions are dealing with on that side of the ball.



More likely than not, this game is going to turn into a shootout. If the Rams go down early, it could take Kyren Williams and Blake Corum out of the equation, but that's not a huge concern. Plus, both of LA's running backs can get involved in the passing attack anyway, and they could still capitalize on goal-to-go looks even if the Rams are forced to abandon the ground game. Of course, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams should have plenty of opportunities to run up their point totals. But that leaves one member of LA on the outside looking in for the first round of the fantasy playoffs.



Sep 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Don't ride with the Rams D/ST



Some fantasy managers might opt to lock in with their rosters that got them into the playoffs, even if a matchup isn't favorable. That shouldn't apply to anyone rostering the Rams D/ST. Jared Verse and Co. could have a monster showing against the Atlanta Falcons for the fantasy championship in Week 17, but LA's defense can't be trusted until then, especially not in this upcoming clash with the Lions. NFL.com's Michael Florio advises benching the Rams D/ST for the first round:



"Los Angeles' defense has been a strong fantasy unit this season. The issue this week is the Rams are facing the Lions, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season. It may be a road game for the Lions, but it is indoors and in a stadium ﻿﻿Jared Goff﻿﻿ knows very well. I expect a lot of points in this contest and would sit both defenses."

