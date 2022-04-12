Rams WR Cooper Kupp: Dark Horse MVP Candidate?

Kupp enters the 2022 season with some of the highest odds among position players to take home MVP.

Coming off one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history, Cooper Kupp is not done yet. With a litany of awards to his name now after a dominant 2021 season, Kupp will set his sight on an elusive award for wide receivers: the NFL MVP.

Kupp was far and away Stafford's favorite target in the 2021 season, and for good reason. The wide receiver hauled in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging a whopping 13.4 yards per reception.

He wasn't just a regular season star either, as Kupp elevated his play in the playoffs and was a key reason the Rams were able to win Super Bowl LVI. In the playoffs, Kupp would rack up 478 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 33 receptions, including eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl to claim Super Bowl MVP.

Despite his sheer dominance in 2021, though, Kupp only received one MVP vote, an award that would go to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While he did take home Offensive Player of the Year honors, an argument could be made he was a legitimate MVP candidate.

Now, as the 2022 season approaches, Kupp has some of the best odds to win MVP from a position that isn't quarterback, coming in at +5000 odds to take home the award. The only position players ahead of Kupp are running backs Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, who both have +4000 odds to win MVP.

It would take a monster season from Kupp to be named MVP, as it is an award that is historically dominated by the quarterback position, with 45 out of 66 MVP winners in NFL history being a quarterback.

In fact, one would have to go back 10 years for the last non-quarterback to win MVP when Adrian Peterson rode a historic 2012 season to claim the award. One would have to go back even further for the last wide wide receiver to win MVP, as Don Hutson is the only wide receiver to ever win the award all the way back in 1941 and 1942.

Whether or not Kupp home is able to take home an unprecedented MVP award in 2022 is yet to be seen. However, there is little doubt that he will be the number one target on one of the best offenses in the NFL, with an outside shot at making history.

