Despite finding few silver linings in their Week 1 performance, the Los Angeles Rams may still find solace in one undeniable fact.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still the NFL’s top defensive player.

The Rams struggled in their season opener, dropping the first step towards their title defense to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 at SoFi Stadium last Thursday. Donald, however, turned in a solid performance, logging two tackles (one for loss) and a sack on Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen.

Though Donald’s stat line may not leap from the page, it was still enough to keep him atop the list of the league’s top defensive linemen. In fact, for one Pro Football Hall of Famer, Donald is the best he’s ever seen at his position.

On an episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan praised Donald as the best interior defensive lineman in NFL history.

“Aaron Donald, he’s probably the best defensive tackle I’ve seen,” Strahan said before being asked to say it again. “Aaron Donald is probably the best interior defensive lineman ever in the history of the game of football. Ever in the history (of the league). Howie Long and I sit there and watch that cat, nobody can touch that dude. Nobody. That dude is unbelievable.”

Strahan is no stranger to elite play along the defensive front seven. The ex-Giants defensive end is a former six-time All-Pro, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, and played an integral role in helping New York to a championship in their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He is currently tied with T. J. Watt for the most NFL single-season quarterback sacks with 22.5.

In that vein, Donald also brings an elite level of play to the field each time he puts on a Rams uniform. Regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, he has received a record three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, Pro Bowl selections in all eight of his seasons, and seven first-team All-Pro honors.

In Super Bowl LVII, Donald had two sacks and three quarterback hits, including the game-sealing pressure play on fourth-and-1 with less than a minute remaining, resulting in an incompletion and the 23–20 win.

Despite having only eight seasons to his credit, Donald is merely one sack away from reaching 100 for his career. Though Strahan and Watt hold the overall mark for defenders, he holds the single-season record for sacks by a defensive tackle, earning 20.5 in 2018. With his history of collecting double-digit sack totals in multiple seasons, Donald’s position among his peers (both past and present) is cemented in Strahan’s eyes.

Podcast host and former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall mentioned Warren Sapp, who was also one of the most fearsome defenders of his time.

“Warren Sapp was close,” Marshall said.

Strahan disagreed.

“That dude is unbelievable,” Strahan repeated. “Don’t insult Aaron Donald. Don’t insult Aaron Donald, all right?”

Donald and the Rams look to return to their winning ways on Sunday, Sept. 18 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

