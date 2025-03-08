Rams Draft: What the Consensus Top Three WR Prospects Bring to The Table
The Los Angeles Rams bestow the No. 26 overall selection in the NFL Draft with needs at right tackle, nose tackle, linebacker, safety, cornerback, and wide receiver.
Thankfully, the franchise has brought in the reputation of being one of the teams in prospect evaluations as they bolster one of the bright young defenses in the league.
Heading into free agency this offseason, the Rams have over $51 million in cap space as they look to mix their youth together with veteran presences on both sides of the ball. One position to keep an eye on in the draft this year is wide receiver. As the selection process approaches, the top WR prospects seem close to being available when Los Angeles is on the clock.
Let's take a look at the consensus top three receiver prospects in the NFL Draft and what they bring to the table for teams such as the Rams.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona Wildcats
A player that was once a top-10 consensus prospect entering draft season, McMillan's stock has begun to represent his true value in this year's draft class. Since the scouting combine, the former All-American has seen the hype slip to the point where he is now in play for the Rams' first round selection.
Don't get this wrong, McMillan is still a good prospect in this draft class. This is a quality receiver with outstanding ball skills, catch radius, size, and fluidity for his frame. If you're a big fan of the former Wildcat, you may view him as a carbon-copy of Mike Evans, but if you're in the middle, you view him closer to Drake London.
McMillan must improve his consistency as a route runner and at the line of scrimmage. He does have impressive run-after-catch ability but his long speed is a vaild question. However, he played across the offensive alignment, making him a scheme-versatile player immediately.
As for a fit with the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford lands a big target on the perimeter opposite of Puka Nacua and McMillan can operate as a big slot. Yet, he must improve his blocking technique if the Rams want to feel comfortable with him in 11 or 21 personnel groupings.
Matthew Golden, Texas Longhorns
Eight months ago, die-hard draftniks were the only people that knew of the former Houston Cougar. Now, after a terrific late season stretch for the Longhorns and a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, Golden has become one of the biggest risers of the pre-draft process so far.
Does Golden have elite play strength and has had his fair share of drops of the course of the past two years? Yes, but it doesn't degrade him as a prospect. This is a quality separator and route runner with impressive run-after-catch skills and the ability to win consistently on vertical planes.
The reason Golden was able to show off his speed as often was because of the downfield inconsistencies that quarterback Quinn Ewers has continued to struggle with. Regardless, Golden is also an alignment-versatile receiver who does a great job winning his routes with tempo, short-area quickness, and very good hip sinkage at the top of route stems.
Golden would be a terrific selection for Los Angeles, giving them a sizeable vertical separator with high-end long speed and a willingness to be an effective blocker on the perimeter. A young duo of Nacua and Golden would be exciting to watch.
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Buckeyes
Seattle Seahawks No. 1 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba has a carbon-copy of himself entering the league, former teammate Egbuka. There are not a lot of flaws in the former All-Big Ten wideout and its a reason why he could be the first wide receiver drafted this year.
Egbuka has the ability to play as a Z-receiver or in the slot with the chance to be a productive playmaker in the NFL right away. His hands are some of the best in this draft class and has always been a reliable target for his college QBs such as C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, and Will Howard. Furthermore, Egbuka is arguably the best route runner in the draft with a great knowledge and football IQ for landmarks and how to attack a defender's leverage.
Egbuka may not be a speedster but he knows how to generate yards after the catch with enough inital burst to generate chunk plays. He's great at attacking blindspots against man defenders or zone shells. He always makes himself available to the quarterback and has shown to win all all levels of the field.
If Egbuka were to wound up with the Rams, he would be a perfect fit as an effective blocker in the run game and a quality go-to playmaker early in his career from the slot or perimeter.
