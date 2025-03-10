Rams Draft: What UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Brings To The Table
The Los Angeles Rams have a young defense that shined late last season what was led by defensive rookie of the year edge rusher Jared Verse and interior defensive lineman Braden Fiske. The roster is one of the youngest in the league and they have the talent in either side of the ball to open a window for a run at the Super Bowl as soon as next season.
While the Rams have a bright bunch up front, they need help ont he second level at linebacker. Omar Speights emerged as an undrafted free agent but the room needs more talent at the position. Free agency and the NFL Draft should provide clear picture on potential additions to the position group.
One direction the Rams could go is the local route with UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger. His rise to being a potential first round selection has been a great story as an unranked recruit while spending much of his career on special teams. In his first year as a starter, Schwesinger became one of the best linebackers in the country as a first-team All-American and led the Big Ten in tackles while being a Butkus Award finalist.
Let's take a closer look at what Schwesinger brings to the table and how he could fit with Los Angeles.
Strengths
Schwesinger came into the scouting combine over a week ago at 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, a great weigh-in for a linebacker who looked to have had a smaller frame on film. This is a rangy, explosive defender who can close downhill and to the ball carrier very quickly.
Despite one-year of starting experience, Schwesinger does an impressive job with fitting the run and playing with good leverage. He has a nice feel for offensive flow and where pullers are coming from, allowing him to attack creases or be able to work over the top of the line flow.
In coverage, Schwesinger shows he can carry routes downfield especially in mid-read and curl-hook drops out of Tampa 2 or Cover 3. His explosiveness allows him to keep pass-catchers from gaining extra yards due to quality pop at the point of contact. Schwesinger has outstanding tackling ability and technique and he rarely misses tackle opportunities in the open field.
Schwesinger has not been able to disclose his ample athletic ability and won't be able to do so until his Pro Day. Yet, he's very quick and fluid attack downhill against the run and as a blitzer. He takes on blocks well, especially pullers on power concepts, displaying his high football IQ and is a MIKE linebacker who gets his players in the right position.
Weaknesses
A common issues among linebackers coming into the NFL is that they can get caught up in the eye-candy action in the backfield such as motions, shifts, play-fakes, etc. and Schwesinger has had his issues in this area. This will occasionally draw him to the line of scrimmage and allow quarterbacks to attack behind him in the middle of the field.
In coverage, Schwesinger has had some man responsibilities and can carry running backs and tight ends on vertical planes but he should not be placed in man coverage consistently as he does lack technique in this regard.
What Schwesinger brings to the table for the Rams
If there is a linebacker that can come in and make plays right away, Schwesinger is that player. He may have some growing pains at the next level but the former All-American could be the missing the Rams defense needs at their second level. The Moorpark, California native would be a popular selection to the hometown NFL franchise.
Schwesinger projects as a starting MIKE linebacker at the next level who can provide value as a run defender, coverage asset and blitzer. His closing speed, elite tackling ability, sufficient discipline and physicality make him a player who can have an early impact for Chris Shula's defense.
