Rams HC Sean McVay Sounds Off on WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams have made a handful of quality moves this offseason, including restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract and signing former New York Jets wide reciever Davante Adams. However, there is one more move that remains for the Rams.
At the start of the offseason, the Rams informed Kupp they were looking to trade him after eight seasons together. Kupp was once one of the best receivers in the league. However, the Rams have essentially continued to make moves signaling a fresh start for both.
Kupp recently sounded off on how things went down during the last meeting between he and McVay. However, McVay recently did the same thing. Both Kupp and McVay took the high road when speaking about their time together, which included a Super Bowl.
“There hasn't been a more challenging decision since I've been here going into year nine. I do think you have to be able to acknowledge. It doesn't mean that you don't still see a lot of amazing things that he can contribute. It's about the big picture, but it was hard. It was really hard. I think there's a lot of love. I think he understands how much he’s meant to me. I do think that in spite of a uniquely challenging situation, I know that the relationship and the bond that we have is strong enough to be able to sustain," McVay said.
"I think over time there's a lot of appreciation when you look back on those things. It’s been really challenging. The first thing we always talk about is one of our responsibilities is to make sure that we're making decisions that we think are best for everybody, even if it doesn't benefit some people that have been incredibly instrumental in a lot of good things that have gone on here [like] setting the culture. He has checked the box and is doing everything that’s right.”
The moves the Rams have made so far this offseason suggests they are ready to give Stafford the tools he needs to potentially go on a Super Bowl run next season. Unfortunately, it would be without Kupp.
