Could Kyren Williams Be a Ram For Life?
The Los Angeles Rams struck gold in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft when they took running back Kyren Williams at pick 164. Since getting drafted, Williams has blossomed into the conversation of a Top 10 running back in the NFL. Another conversation Williams has found himself in is if he deserves a contract extension.
While Williams has some time left before hitting free agency, it may be better that the Rams organization find a way to lock him up long term before he gets the thoughts of taking his talents elsewhere.
That being said, there is no guarantee that any player who signs a lengthy extension will end their career with that franchise. Look at what Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is going through as an example. After signing a contract extension after winning Super Bowl MVP, the Rams are now actively looking to trade what once was the face of the franchise.
Williams has brought ions of production for the Rams organization since breaking into the league. In back-to-back seasons, Williams ended his year with 1,000+ rushing yards and even set a new career high in 2024 recording 1,299 rushing yards, which ranked him seventh in the NFL among running backs.
Rams fans have expressed that they would love for Williams to be apart of the future plans in Los Angeles, but does that mean anything to Williams? In a recent article published by ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Williams addressed that question straight up.
"I don't want to be bounced around everywhere," Williams said. "But no, L.A. is definitely a spot that I see myself being at, calling home. But that's not up to me. I just got to continue to do what I do best, and that's putting in the work and going out there on Sundays to make sure that that work is rewarded."
Williams has finished in the Top 10 in rushing yards in back to back season's as a member of the Rams and has expressed the love he has for the city of Los Angeles. While the decision is ultimately up to the Rams general manager Les Snead, it would be best for business if Williams was retained long-term in LA.
