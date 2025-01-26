Is Rams Kyren Williams the Present & Future at RB?
The Los Angeles Rams struck gold this season. Starting their year off with all the odds against them, forcing their way to the playoffs and another NFC West division championship, LA has the pieces to be a scary team for the future.
That being said, the Rams will need to address their current pieces and decipher if they should extend them to the future. Running back Kyren Williams is one of those players that the front office should consider extending. Lets take a look at the production he has provided for Los Angeles since getting drafted in the fifth round in 2022.
Williams' first season in Los Angeles was lackluster, having played in 10 games and collecting 35 carries for 139 yards. It was 2023 that Williams showed the Rams fans that he would be an impact player for the future.
In his breakout season in 2023, Williams recorded 1,144 rushing yards in 228 carries, and played in 12 games. His play has only improved from 2023 into last season, as Williams was a force to be reckoned with when the ball was in his hands.
Williams concluded his regular season playing a career-high 16 games, and dropped offensive career highs in both carries (316) and rushing yards (1,299). His 1,299 rushing yards ranked him seventh among other qualified running backs this past season.
I'm really proud of the body of work that Kyren has put together, what he represents, and all the different things that we really want to be about as a football team. He's checking a lot of those boxes. I think that's certainly something that will be discussed as well," head coach Sean McVay said.
Williams' production, having been a late-round pick, has emerged himself as a Top 10 running back in the NFL. The Rams would be foolish to not negotiate a potential extension that would keep Williams around. Set to be 25 years old at the season's beginning, Williams could be a franchise face for multiple years to come.
Granted his rushing yards have surpassed 1,000 for two years straight, it is encouraging that Williams will be able to do it consistently, so long as he stays healthy. The Rams possess Blake Corum on the roster as well, who will likely learn behind Williams as the second-string option on the roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE