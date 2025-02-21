Rams Linked with Ohio State Star
While the Rams should re-sign Alaric Jackson, if they do not, they have been linked to Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons.
ln CBS Sports' Josh Edwards latest first round mock draft, he sees the Rams taking Simmons with the 26th overall pick. Simmons is the right pick if Jackson does not return. Simmons is my number one tackle in the 2025 draft class and as long as his medicals come back clean, he'll be a monster on the offensive line for years.
"Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power 4 competition." Wrote Edwards. "Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round."
"Josh Simmons has a very high ceiling with plus upper body strength and superior athleticism, but he’s somewhat of a gamble with technique flaws and coming off a knee injury. He moves well in space and can move defenders in the run game. He dominates lesser competition but has some excellent traits that translate for success at the next level. He also has experience and is battle tested with more than 1,900 reps."
Simmons is an intriguing prospect because while many have Will Campbell as their number one tackle, no one really knows who or where the second tackle might be selected. While Simmons is believed to be the second tackle off the board, Texas' Kelvin Banks, Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr, Missouri's Armand Membou and Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery could jump him depending on medical evaluations and combine performances.
Speaking to sources around the league, there is a belief that the 49ers could select Simmons with the 11th overall pick as the successor to Trent Williams. While Kyle Shanahan doesn't mind taking offensive lineman later in the draft, he always requires a dominant left tackle to anchor his offense.
Duane Brown was drafted to be that force in Houston, Williams was that man in Washington, Joe Thomas filled the role in Cleveland and Jake Matthews was given that responsibility in Atlanta, Shanahan's four stops as a coordinator before getting the San Francisco head coaching job.
