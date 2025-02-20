The Rams' Most Intriguing Free Agent Option This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams fell short in their quest for a Super Bowl this season, narrowly losing in the second round of the playoffs. While it was a difficult loss for the Rams, it also showed they are not far off but undoubtedly need improvement. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted a few free agent options the Rams have this offseason.
"The linebacker position is always interesting because it allows us to see how teams value off-the-ball linebackers against their other needs. The Rams certainly have a need at linebacker, but they also have other needs at left tackle, wide receiver, and potentially quarterback. They have the cap space to address a few of those needs, but how they prioritize them will be intriguing to see," Rolfe said.
Rolfe noted that although the Rams will have a massive hole at linebacker that they must fill this offseason, Los Angeles has more than a few legitimate options to help fill that void. However, one potential option fits the Rams' needs better than others. Rolfe predicts Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun could be an option for the Rams.
"If Zack Baun hits the open market this offseason, there are a number of potential suitors. The intriguing thing will be how people balance his amazing year with the Eagles against the fact that it is his only year of starter production. Just based on pure production, Baun is the best linebacker available, but there are more proven commodities," Rolfe said.
"The intriguing thing about the linebacker market for the Rams is that they have had both Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones on their roster, having traded one away and cut the other. We may not see the outcome, but negotiations with both parties could be intriguing. Baun is the top-ranked linebacker in our free-agent rankings and would be a great fit for the Rams to fill their holes at that spot."
The Rams do not have to look far if they are curious about what Baun can add to their roster. The veteran linebacker was tied for the most tackles on the Eagles' defense when the Rams and Eagles faced each other in the playoffs. Baun played a sizeable role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run this season.
Still, Rolfe acknowledged that the Rams could find help at the linebacker position and other positions in free agency this summer. Other potential free agent signings: Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Amari Cooper, and Marquise Brown," Rolfe said.
