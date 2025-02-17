Surprise Team Listed as Potential Trade Partner for Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are facing an offseason that could be filled with significant changes, especially if they cannot work something out with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
While it has been reported that the Rams and Stafford are working towards a deal, there is still a chance the Rams could trade him elsewhere this offseason. Should Stafford become open in a trade, there would be more than a few suitors for his services next season.
This has led to speculation about where the Rams could trade Stafford if they cannot negotiate a new contract with him. Robert Zeglinski of USA Today believes the New York Jets could be in the running to trade for Stafford. While it seems unthinkable that the Rams could trade Stafford, let alone to the Jets, anything is possible in today's National Football League.
Most teams that could be interested in Stafford require a quarterback, which is also the case for the Jets after deciding to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason. Still, there are a few details both sides must weigh before pulling off such a trade. Although the Rams would likely send Stafford to a contender if they were to trade him, the Jets would likely be able to give them valuable draft capital.
"I know what you’re thinking," Zeglinski said. "Do the Jets, with a no-nonsense coach like Aaron Glenn, really want to run it back with an older quarterback like Stafford after the disaster that was the Aaron Rodgers era," Zeglinski asked. "If you’re against this assertion, that’s totally fair. You’re probably thinking logically and rationally.
"Here’s my counterpoint: Woody Johnson’s Jets do not think logically and rationally. At all. They’ve made decisions based on Madden ratings, dearest readers. Plus, Stafford, at age 37, is a considerably better player than the ghost of Rodgers when he joined the Jets. He would also allow the Jets to maximize their top receiver duo of Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson instead of jettisoning them. I’m just saying the idea of Stafford on the Jets isn’t that absurd … even with Gang Green’s precedent of stepping on rakes over the years."
