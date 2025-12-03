Rams Sleeper Heating Up to Become Potential Fantasy League Winner

The 2025 fantasy football playoffs are almost upon us. Most leagues should be entering the regular-season finale in Week 14, ahead of a three-round postseason bracket.

This stretch is where champions are made. While a lot of managers might have already mailed it in after either earning a guaranteed playoff spot or falling out of contention entirely, the true winners are still scouring the waiver wire to see if they can get another leg up to buoy their title chances.



This season, the Los Angeles Rams have carried a lot of fantasy managers to successful seasons. Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have all been top-tier options at their respective positions, and rostering any of them has been an absolute joy for any fantasy team.

It's not too late to buy into this offense, though. There's another sleeper out there that could be had for free that might just turn out to be a league-winning addition.



Has Blake Corum arrived?



Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was a lot of hype around second-year running back Blake Corum. Unfortunately, it didn't come to fruition early on for the Los Angeles Rams. Between their pass-heavy offense this year and the continued excellence and health of starter Kyren Williams, Corum just didn't see the field enough to make any impact. At that point, he was a handcuff in case of an injury to Williams, at best.



However, he's started to turn things around. In his last six games, he's averaged 10 carries, compared to just 4.8 attempts in the first half of the season. Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, he ripped off a 34-yard gain and a touchdown, leading some to believe that he could be a legitimate fantasy option down the stretch, including FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice:



Blake Corum's 7 carries vs the Panthers in yards gained:



13

6

14

6

2 (TD)

34

6



— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 2, 2025

"For weeks, we have seen roughly a 65/35 split in the Rams’ backfield between veteran Kyren Williams and second-year man Blake Corum. Week 13 was no different, with Corum playing 17 snaps to Williams’ 35, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Even though Corum had only seven carries, he finished with 81 rushing yards and a score. Corum has plenty of value as the clear backup to Williams. If anything were to happen to Williams, Corum would become a must-start in all formats."



He's probably still not worth playing unless Williams goes down, but Corum's rising usage and recent hot streak could create a more even split in the tail end of the season, as the Rams prepare for an extended playoff run in real life. That could lead to some explosive fantasy outings for LA's RB2.

