The Rams' Offensive Line Has Room for Improvement
After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract, the Los Angeles Rams have assembled talent on both sides of the ball. With Stafford nearing the end of his career, the Rams are trying to give him the pieces for another title run to send Stafford off into the sunset.
The Rams fell just short this past postseason, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. However, their loss to the Eagles clearly showed where the Rams can improve, and they have already begun doing so with multiple solid offseason moves.
The Rams signed Davante Adams and retained some of their talent, leaving just a few more holes on the roster for general manager Les Snead to address this offseason. Luckily for the Rams, it is still early in the offseason.
Los Angeles can continue to make moves in free agency, which they likely will do. They will also add to their roster in the NFL Draft. However, with a few more positive moves in free agency, the Rams can take the pressure off of themselves on draft night.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked each offensive line in the National Football League. He ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 13th-best
"It was a topsy-turvy year for the entire Los Angeles Rams offense when it came to injuries, and the offensive line felt it as well. However, they trended in the right direction — ranking seventh over the final four weeks of the season — after getting healthier and near full strength," Rolfe said.
"That included not playing all their first-choice offensive linemen in Week 18 when they graded as a C+ against the Seahawks. They finished the year in the top four in the quickest time to throw (2.66), which helped LA’s pass blocking.
"But even in that context, they were a solid unit, with a pressure rate of 32.2% (10th) and a sack rate of 5.3% (fifth). The Rams’ numbers rank in the top half, whether facing the blitz or not," Rolfe said.
"Los Angeles also ranked third in the NFL in RBYBC/rush (1.09) and 12th in RBWR, which combined to make this a top-10 run-blocking offensive line."
