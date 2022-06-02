Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class

Sean McVay has been quite pleased with the development of several rookies from the Rams' 2022 class

With a roster built the way the Los Angeles Rams currently sit, playing rookies isn't out of the question, but it's not a priority. Rams coach Sean McVay isn't opposed to letting the first-year players see action if they're ready to take the field.

OTAs won't be able to pinpoint the trajectory of any prospect, but McVay has been pleased with the development of those drafted in April. Practice by practice, there seems to be a sense of growth from the first-year players as they continue the transition from college to the pros.

“These are guys that you hope can become pro's pro. They’re approaching things the right way,” McVay said. “They’re mature rookies, they’ve got a good look in their eye, they know how to come out and go to work. They know, ‘Hey, I’m gonna look at what these other veterans are doing and be able to mimic and emulate that, but put my own spin on it.’ And these guys like football, and that’s really important."

Third-round pick Logan Bruss has begun to take reps inside at left guard, replacing Austin Corbett with the first-team offensive line. McVay said that while he expected to find his way into the starting lineup in time, his extra reps with the starters were more so due to a lack of numbers.

“I would take everything with a grain of salt,” McVay said, “we are a little bit challenged with some of the numbers (but) by design we did get him a chance to get some reps with some of those veteran players.”

Los Angeles has been willing to give rookies drafted past the first-round opportunities to start in the past. Most recently, safety Jordan Fuller worked his way into the starting lineup during the 2020 season in large part due to injuries in the secondary.

That likely won't be the case with this class outside of Bruss, but there's a sense of stability with the next crop of prospects. Running back Kyren Williams has carved his way into the Rams' rotation while cornerback Decobie Durant is competing for reps to replace Darious Williams' production opposite Jalen Ramsey.

"Once we get to Irvine is where we’ll all be able to have a much better feel for when we’re playing real competitive 11-on-11 in a lot of the team settings, that’s when a lot of good things can come to life,” McVay said.

