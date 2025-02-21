The Rams Path to Making a Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams are a franchise that is no stranger to going all-in to win a Super Bowl. When they did win it in 2022, it was through trading for impactful players and not caring about the assets they were giving up.
Although they gave away their picks haphazardly, the Rams have still been a dark-horse contender to win a Super Bowl. Now more than ever, with a rising defense and with the retention of Nate Scheelhaase, it may be time for the Rams to put all their chips in and go for it all.
How clear is the path to a Super Bowl for the Rams? They're already starting off well by having Sean McVay as their coach, an offensive mastermind who's proven year in and year out that whatever talent he has around him, he'll make the most of it.
However, any head start they would've had is diminished by the fact they don't have their quarterback for next year solidified. Jalen Hurts just won Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he made play after play to win them the big game.
It's clear that in order to win a Super Bowl, much less make it there in the first place, they need an elite quarterback. Rumors have begun circulating around their targetting of Aaron Donald if they're not able to keep Matthew Stafford, and either of those options gives them a chance at winning it.
They have to hope that their defense takes the next step and becomes one of the most feared in the league. The last Ram to win DROY before Jared Verse was Aaron Donald, and the Rams have to hope Verse continues to develop into a defensive juggernaut like Donald.
Lastly, they have to find a premier offensive weapon to pair alongside Puka Nacua. Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP when the Rams won it all in 2022, but he won't be with the team for much longer. Nacua could be the main focus of their offense, but they have to find an adequate star to pair him up with.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE