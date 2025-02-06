Rams Retaining Nate Scheelhaase Is a Big Win For Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams are holding onto their offensive assistant and pass-game specialist, Nate Scheelhaase, amidst rumors that other teams may be interested. The main team rumored to get a hold of Scheelhaase as their new offensive coordinator was the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars would've benefited mightily if they were able to snag him from LA, as they would appreciate all the help they can get on getting Trevor Lawrence's career back on track. This was Scheelhaase's first year in the NFL after an extended time with the Iowa State Cyclones.
Scheelhaase orchestrated an offense that had Matthew Stafford throw for 3,762 yards and helped scheme many guys open, like Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp. The reason he's able to gameplan so effectively might be because he has experience playing quarterback at the collegiate level and knows which throws are the simplest to make. According to the NFL,
"Scheelhaase played quarterback for the Fighting Illini (2009- 13) and finished his career as the program's all-time leader in total offense with 10,634 yards, which ranks seventh in Big Ten history. In 2013 as a senior, he had one of the best offensive seasons in program history leading the conference in passing yards (272.7 yards per game) and completion percentage (66.7)
He also broke the school record for passing efficiency (140.7) to earn All-Big Ten honors. He was the only quarterback in Illini history to win back-to-back bowl games and is one of just two players in Big Ten history to total over 8,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his collegiate career".
He's found success on each level of his career, whether that be playing or coaching, and will now stay with the Rams through the 2025 season. Although he's still getting experience at the NFL level, he's impressed a lot of teams around the league, and the Rams should be thankful he decided to stay another year.
He'll have one less weapon to work with this year, as the Rams seem dead set on trading away Kupp. The Rams are hoping that they'll have a successful pass game despite losing such a talent, and part of that goes into trusting they're in good hands.
Scheelhaase has proved his coaching style can translate from college to the NFL, and they'll rely on him to continue making it easy for whoever will be playing quarterback for the Rams, as it's still unclear what the future will be with Matthew Stafford.
