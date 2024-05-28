Rams News: Los Angeles Players Combat Critical Community Issue
The Los Angeles Rams are on the cusp of making a real push deep into the postseason for 2024, assuming they're really going to be able to replace the defensive production of aging defensive end Aaron Donald, who has since retired.
As they work through OTAs this summer, the Rams are making sure to stay busy off the field, too, according to Anabel Munoz of ABC 7.
Last Friday, the Rams partook in a new initiative with "under-resourced schools in L.A. County" for a fundraising initiative titled "Geared for Greatness." Running back Kyren Williams played with local kids as they shopped for new threads.
Per Munoz, Los Angeles and Pacsun are set to donate $2 million of clothing to these schools, and are also now coordinating washer and dryer donations to 20 under-resourced school programs, in combination with local nonprofit Think Watts Foundation.
The Rams are hoping to battle student abseentism (if a student is absent for 10% or more days of their education). Absenteeism has been rampant in Los Angeles Unified School District education of late, affect 31% of students last year. The hope is that helping the kids with laundry and clothing could improve things.
"When we talk about chronic absenteeism, students aren't coming to school because they don't have clean clothing," associate manager of social justice and football development with the Rams Noel Grigsby said.
"You may think that bringing a washer and dryer to 20 schools across our community may not be a big thing, until you realize many kids don't necessarily have the clothing, and when they have it, they don't have a place where their parents can wash it," LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
"Just having these events like that shows you, shows the love that people have for the community that these kids live in," Williams said.