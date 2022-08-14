Skip to main content

Rams 'Optimistic' About DT Bobby Brown III's Injury

Brown III, who is suspended for the first six games of the regular season, had a sack in the first half of Saturday's game against the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in Saturday's preseason showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Unfortunately, the game was not without its casualties, as young defensive tackle Bobby Brown III went down and had to be helped off the field early in the fourth quarter after an apparent lower-body injury.

Following the game, Rams coach Sean McVay updated the status of Brown to the media, and is optimistic about his health going forward.

“I think he’s gonna be OK," McVay said. Other than just talking to Reggie initially, we’ll wait and see exactly, but he was somewhat optimistic. But I want to wait before I get the final results."

The Rams will update his status again when more information becomes available. 

Brown is suspended for the first six games of the regular season after it was announced in July that the former Texas A&M Aggie violated the NFL's PED policy. 

He still got to suit up for preseason though and immediately made his presence felt against the Chargers. He had an early sack against Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel and added two solo tackles. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bryce Perkins
Play

QB2 Bryce Perkins? Rams Veteran Impresses In Win Over Chargers

Bryce Perkins showed in Saturday's 29-22 victory against the LA Chargers that he's a more than viable backup quarterback, but do the LA Rams see it that way?

By Anthony Wood10 hours ago
10 hours ago
USATSI_18868919
Play

Rams 29, Chargers 22 Notebook: QB Perkins Shows Out, Rookie WR Flashes Potential

A stellar game for the Rams in their preseason opener saw them take down their crosstown rivals.

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
10 hours ago
uwwdsc8rw9sul7l8xrdo
Play

QB Bryce Perkins, WR Lance McCutcheon Lead Rams In 29-22 Win Over Chargers

Back up quarterback Bryce Perkins led the way in the Rams preseason opening win

By Matt Galatzan11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Last season as a rookie, Brown played in 10 games - mostly as a special-teamer - but only recorded one tackle in a 37-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The 22-year-old posted 20 total tackles and 5.5 sacks during his final collegiate year in College Station in 2020. 

Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, Brown will have an opportunity to recover during the rest of the preseason and his looming suspension as he makes his way back to the field this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Bryce Perkins
News

QB2 Bryce Perkins? Rams Veteran Impresses In Win Over Chargers

By Anthony Wood10 hours ago
USATSI_18868919
News

Rams 29, Chargers 22 Notebook: QB Perkins Shows Out, Rookie WR Flashes Potential

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
uwwdsc8rw9sul7l8xrdo
News

QB Bryce Perkins, WR Lance McCutcheon Lead Rams In 29-22 Win Over Chargers

By Matt Galatzan11 hours ago
USATSI_18868437
News

WATCH: QB Bryce Perkins Fakes Out Chargers, Rams Take Lead

By Zach Dimmitt11 hours ago
USATSI_18787609
News

WATCH: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
USATSI_18868348
News

Rams & Chargers Tied 14-14 at Half After Fireworks in Final Minutes

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
USATSI_18868239
News

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Breaks Multiple Tackles on Magical Preseason Run

By Zach Dimmitt12 hours ago
USATSI_18868235
News

Rams Take Down Chargers 29-22 In Preseason Opener: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee14 hours ago