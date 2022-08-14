Rams 'Optimistic' About DT Bobby Brown III's Injury
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in Saturday's preseason showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Unfortunately, the game was not without its casualties, as young defensive tackle Bobby Brown III went down and had to be helped off the field early in the fourth quarter after an apparent lower-body injury.
Following the game, Rams coach Sean McVay updated the status of Brown to the media, and is optimistic about his health going forward.
“I think he’s gonna be OK," McVay said. Other than just talking to Reggie initially, we’ll wait and see exactly, but he was somewhat optimistic. But I want to wait before I get the final results."
The Rams will update his status again when more information becomes available.
Brown is suspended for the first six games of the regular season after it was announced in July that the former Texas A&M Aggie violated the NFL's PED policy.
He still got to suit up for preseason though and immediately made his presence felt against the Chargers. He had an early sack against Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel and added two solo tackles.
Last season as a rookie, Brown played in 10 games - mostly as a special-teamer - but only recorded one tackle in a 37-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 22-year-old posted 20 total tackles and 5.5 sacks during his final collegiate year in College Station in 2020.
Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, Brown will have an opportunity to recover during the rest of the preseason and his looming suspension as he makes his way back to the field this season.
