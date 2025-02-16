Los Angeles Rams 2022 Draft Review: Kyren Williams Shines As Day 3 Draft Pick
During the 2022 offseason, the Los Angeles Rams were coming off a massive high with their victory in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, their roster was full of veterans who were likely toward the end of their careers or likely to hit free agency. Aaron Donald was only two years away from retirement and there were questions at the time whether he'd return in 2022.
Donald returned but the Rams missed the postseason after a 5-12 campaign that saw injuries devastate the roster and left the franchise with a supposed bleak future. However, their 2022 draft class featured a few players that would become critical depth pieces or formidable starters within just a couple of seasons and give hope to the team and its fans once again.
The 2022 NFL Draft was the next-to-last draft the Rams would be without a first-round pick. Their first selection that year was Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss, a physical lineman who lacked the functional athleticism to be a consistent starter and only started three games for Los Angeles in relief for the injured Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson this season. He was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans in November.
Two defensive backs that were drafted by general manager Les Snead in 2022 have become immediate contributors and starters for the Rams. This season, former fourth-round pick Cobie Durant started 14 games while fellow draft mate and sixth-round choice Quentin Lake has become the starting nickelback for defensive coordinator Chris Shula's defense.
While other players such as sixth-round choice Derion Kendrick, and seventh-round selections linebacker Daniel Hardy, safety Russ Yeast and offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri have not panned out as the Rams had hoped, their fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame has quickly transformed into one of the best running backs in the NFL.
Kyren Williams has become one of the most productive running backs in the league since 2022 despite playing in just eight games his rookie year. Williams is not the fastest player considering he has had just one run over 20-plus miles per hour in his three seasons in the league.
Yet, he's a back with terrific vision, balance, footwork, and open field quickness that has translated in back-to-back seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards and 12-plus touchdowns. Williams is also a great passing down back with adequate blocking skills and hands to be an effective playmaker in the passing game. More often than not, Williams was a reliable checkdown outlet for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Williams is the star of this Rams draft class but others such as Lake and Durant have become key pieces in the secondary and at worst quality depth. Nailing an entire draft class is rare but the 2022 class was the first step for Los Angeles in becoming one of the more exciting young teams in the NFL heading into 2025.
