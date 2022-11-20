Rams Actives/Inactives: QB Matthew to Return, Saints DE Cameron Jordan OUT
The Los Angeles Rams are set to be shorthanded once again on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints at the Super Dome, with several key players being named to the inactive list.
However, there is some good news for Los Angeles fans, as star quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as active and expected to play after missing last week with a concussion.
Some more good news for Stafford and the Rams is that the offense won't have to deal with All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who will miss his first game with an orbital bone fracture.
Unfortunately for Stafford, he will be without his go-to-guy in Cooper Kupp, who was placed on injured reserve this week and will miss extended time after having ankle surgery.
"Any time that you lose a player like that, you never replace him," McVay said. "But what it does provide is an opportunity for us to learn about a lot of other guys from that receiver room and really our offense in general. So, you have to look at it through that lens."
Here is the full list of inactives for the Rams:
Brian Allen
Shaun Jolly
Tavin Howard
John Wolford
Jonah Williams
Zach Thomas
The Rams and Saints will kickoff at 10 am PT, with the game set to be broadcast on FOX.
