Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: 49ers Opponent Preview
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) seek their third-straight win this Thursday night as they travel upstate to take on their division arch-rival San Francisco 49ers (6-7). After coming off their best offensive performance in an upset over Buffalo, the Rams must keep their hot hand alive this week.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh provides a full break down of the 49ers' offensive and defensive strengths and weaknesses providing keys to victory for a Rams team that is seeking a late playoff push:
Despite their losing record, the 49ers possess a top five offense and defense. They have been plagued with injuries the entire season and have struggled to find a rhythm all season. They had lost three-straight games before last week's dismantling of the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers rank fourth-best in overall offense, gaining an average of 378.5 yards per game. Quarterback Brock Purdy recently missed some time, but looks back to form with an impressive start last week. He has thrown for 3,032 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year.
Purdy's top option has been five-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, who has racked up 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Kittle has missed some time as he has only participated in 11 of the 13 games this year.
49ers receiver Jauan Jennings leads the team in receptions (57) with 774 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. He and Deebo Samuel Jr. will be the top targets deep down the field, mixing in with Kittle on the short route options. All three are extremely dangerous players.
In 12 games played this year, Purdy has been sacked 23 times which proves that their offensive line can be picked apart at times. The 49ers have missed All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams for the past few weeks and based off injury report, he will miss this week as well.
The 49ers have become fairly handcuffed at the running back position over the past few weeks. Two weeks ago in a loss to the Bills, starting running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both suffered injuries that likely will keep them out for the rest of the regular season.
To make matters worse for their run game, rookie back Isaac Guerendo who is second on the team in rushing yards (324), suffered an injury last Sunday against the Bears and is a question mark against the Rams. If he does not play, the 49ers are in major trouble in terms of running the football.
The 49ers also possess the third-best overall defense, giving up 298.5 total yards per game. They currently hold a -3 turnover differential showing that they struggle to force turnovers with just 17.
With a very strong pass rush, the 49ers have garnered 35 sacks which ranks 10th-best in the NFL. Defensive end Leonard Floyd has a team-high 8.5. Opposite edge rusher Nick Bosa has seven this year, but has missed the past several games and could be out once agains this week.
Seventh-year linebacker Fred Warner is the heart and soul of the 49ers defense and is putting together another All-Pro season. He leads the team in total tackles (91), interceptions (2), and forced fumbles (4).
With injuries to Bosa, Williams, McCaffrey, Mason, Guerendo, and a few other key defensive players, the Rams must take advantage of a severely banged up divisional opponent and keep their hot streak alive with another statement win. This time, it will come on a short week on Thursday Night Football.
The Rams have a leg up in their second matchup of the season as they defeated the 49ers at home in Week 3 by a score of 27-24. The 49ers are 1-3 in the division this season with the Rams attempting to earn a 3-1 record within the NFC West.
