Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Bills Key Injuries and More
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at a few potential injuries that may plague the Bills while also recognizing three key stats that the Rams must achieve to have a chance at an upset win:
The Bills are fairly healthy as they just have a handful of questionable players and nobody has been ruled out just for the Week 14 matchup at SoFi Stadium They are riding a seven-game win streak and continue to stay healthy as they make a push for the number one seed in the AFC.
The injuries lie within the Bills' passing game as tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) was limited in practice all week. He has missed the past two games dealing with his injury and is likely to return to action this week. If somehow he does not go, the Bills will be without one of their best targets.
The other major passing threat that has recently missed time and may be out once again this week is rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist). The former second-round pick is second on the team in receiving yards (417) and has missed the past three weeks. He was limited in practice all week.
The Rams will need to find a way to keep pace offensively with the number two scoring team in the NFL at 29.6 points per game. They will also need to find a way to slow down Bills running back James Cook and quarterback Josh Allen on the ground.
To earn the upset this week, the Rams will need to execute in the red zone 50% of the time or better. They have had their fair share of issues with scoring six and will need to punch it in multiple times to stay in this game.
Cook and Allen have a combined 17 rushing touchdowns this season with over 1,000 yards between them on the ground. The Rams are the fifth-worst run stopping team in the league and have struggled against the league's top backs in their past two games.
Besides the red zone execution, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford must have another sensational performance. He has combined for eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his past three games and will need a similar performance void of turnovers to compete late in the game.
