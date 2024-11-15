Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Coach's Comments, Injuries, and More
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are traveling to Foxborough, Mass. to play the New England Patriots (3-7) on Sunday afternoon. There are several important injuries surround the division and the Rams' coordinators had a lot to say in Thursday's media availability in preparation for game day.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates injury reports around the NFC West, how those injuries will play a role in Week 11 and offering some key points from both of the Rams lead coordinators:
Only three of the four teams in the NFC West will be playing this weekend as the division leader, Arizona Cardinals (6-4), have a bye week. The Seattle Seahawks (4-5) and San Francisco 49ers (5-4) will duke it out in San Francisco this Sunday afternoon which will play a big role in the standings.
The lead injury for the 49ers comes to their best pass rusher, sixth-year defensive end Nick Bose (hip). He has not practiced once this week and is listed as questionable. A pivotal absence if he does not suit up this week.
11-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle is on the injury report and has not practiced all week, but it has been specified that he is just being rested for the game. The rest of the 49ers injuries that have not practiced; DL Kevin Givens (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (personal matter), P Mitch Wishnowsky (back).
For the Seahawks, they have three players listed that have yet to practice after coming off a much-needed bye week. Top tight end Noah Fant (groin) did not play two weeks ago and is continuing to deal with his groin injury. He would be a huge miss for the Seahawks in the pass game.
The other two Seahawks that are unlikely to play are tight end Brady Russell (foot) and C Connor Williams (NIR-Personal).
The Rams have four injured players that have been non-participants so far this week. Full Rams injury report can be read HERE.
There were multiple storylines that came out of the Rams media availability on Thursday afternoon as both coordinators spoke to the media along with veteran receiver Cooper Kupp.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on the recent offensive struggles, specifically early in games and from the run game prespective. LaFleur took responsibility for the lack of execution and said it takes all 11 players to find success. It is not reliant on one single player to get it done.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula gave praise to rookie linebacker Jared Verse, who has a real chance to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Shula credited Verse for his high impact on every play with incredible stamina and energy. He said Verse has been quite the trash talker as well.
He also gave praise to defenders such as defensive tackle Kobie Turner, safety Quentin Lake, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and nose tackles Bobby Brown III.
Pro Bowl wide out Cooper Kupp gave his thoughts on the offensive problems from last week and being able to troubleshoot mid-game to fix the scoring production. Kupp said they have to identify the small details and work as a complete group to make the right adjustments and find success.
