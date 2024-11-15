BREAKING: Rams' Latest Week 11 Injury Report Could Pose Problems
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) released their latest injury report ahead of thier Week 11 road battle with the New England Patriots (3-7) at Gillette Stadium. There are a few key injuries that have continued to linger throughout the season and could play a major role in Sunday's contest.
Four Rams did not practice on Thursday. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle), nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle), and cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) were non-participants and are continuing to recover.
Havenstein originally injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Cardinals and has been working through the same issue for a majority of the season. He hurt that same ankle in Week 9 against Seattle and was sidelined for last week's Monday night game against the Dolphins.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if there is a chance the veteran captain lineman will suit up for Sunday against the Patriots.
"There is a possibility," McVay said regarding Havenstein's status. "We'll take it a day at a time. Today's just more kind of mental today because of us playing on Monday night. I wouldn't say no chance, but probably less likely than likely."
The man that subbed for Havenstein last week was another veteran in Joe Noteboom. He is also listed as questionable with a very similar injury after tweaking his ankle against the Dolphins. McVay will monitor both guys and if they do not play, second-year tackle Warren McClendon will start.
"There is a possibility of that," McVay said. "We'll see how Joe [Noteboom] progresses. Warren [McClendon] has played some quality snaps for us this year, especially on the right side so its definitely a possibility.
On the defensive side of the ball, Gallimore has not played the past three games after bothering his neck against the Raiders in Week 7. He has received good news recently as McVay expects him to return sooner than later when asked if the fifth-year defender would play soon.
In the case of undrafted rookie cornerback Charles Woods, he suffered an ankle injury in pregame warmups ahead of last week's game against the Dolphins. He would not play in the game and has not practiced at all this week.
The Rams hope for the best to have at least a few of these guys healthy for game day. In the case that they are all out, multiple backup players must step in and assume a larger role in hopes of earning a bounce back win and returning to a .500 record.
