Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of OT Win
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 26-20 overtime clash between two bitter NFC West rivals. It was a must-win game for both teams and the Rams came out on top when it mattered most.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the nail-biter in full:
Below is Cavanaugh's full game recap in written form:
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) earn their biggest win of the season with a thrilling, 26-20, overtime victory against NFC West divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks.
Ninth-year wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to walk-off the game, earning a 2-1 record in the division. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the second-straight week that Robinson has recorded two touchdowns, he picked up the slack after second-year wide out Puka Nacua was disqualified in the second quarter for throwing a punch on a Seahawks defender.
The Rams did not receive the ball first to start overtime. The Seahawks had a fourth and one situation deep in Rams territory and were unable to achieve the line to gain, turning the ball over. The Rams replied with a four play, 83-yard touchdown drive to walk it off.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under duress all afternoon, being sacked seven times for a total of 46 yards. Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske led the team with two sacks in the win.
The rest of the Rams defense came through in a big way as well, forcing three interceptions from Smith. Two of those were caught by rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, one being a franchise record. A 103-yard pick-six interception returned for a touchdown, put the Rams on top by seven in the fourth.
Kinchens pick-six marked the longest interception return in franchise history.
The Rams have now won three-straight games and have come all the back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-4. Stafford once again leads his team to a thrilling win, this time in overtime.
With the win, the Rams have jumped from last in the division to being tied for second place with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4). The Arizona Cardinals (5-4) currently lead the NFC West after a dominant win over the Bears this afternoon.
Next week, the Rams will be back at Sofi Stadium to host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. They will seek to keep their winning streak alive against a team that is much better than their record shows. With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion, they are a much better team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE