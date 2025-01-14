Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Obliterate Vikings 27-9 in Wild Card Showdown
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we break down and discuss the Rams win over Minnesota in Arizona, we look back at my five predictions heading into gameday and a look to the future for Los Angeles' playoff journey.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Sean McVay spoke earlier in the week about the challenges his team would have to overcome, providing a bit of insight into how the team was so masterful on Monday night.
Q: How will you try and make this week as normal as possible due to the change in location?
McVay: “Normal is preparing for a game. Normal is enjoying the opportunity to prepare for a game when there are 18 teams that don't have the luxury of being able to do that. Normal is being around these guys and trying the best we can to put together good plans that accentuate our player’s skill sets and the different situations as we build throughout the course of the week. Normal is the energy that these guys brought today. I really was appreciative. I think our group's built for this is a unique situation. I think all the things that we've been through this year, this group is built or this. We're looking forward to going and competing on Monday.”
Q: What has been the biggest challenge you and the team have faced this week while trying to focus on the game?
McVay: “The biggest challenge really was making sure that everything… first and foremost [was the] health and safety of our people, family, friends and things like that are taken care of. It's really
just making sure that you don't peak until game time and being able to go through our normal
rhythm and routine. I think there are a lot of people that deserve a ton of credit for allowing this to
be as minimal in terms of the distractions as possible. I think our players deserve a ton of credit
for being able to lock in and they love football. They love this opportunity. They know it’s been an
earned opportunity to be able to get into the tournament. They're going to go swing and we're
looking forward to it.”
Sean McVay and the Rams are set to play the Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday.
