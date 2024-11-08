Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Divisional Injury Updates and More
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) gear up for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. A pivotal game to see if this Rams team can continue their winning ways and turn their slow start into a playoff season.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives an injury update for an NFC West rival, references an interesting storyline for the game, and takes a look at a few quotes from both sides as Monday Night Football draws closer.
The NFC West will be returning one of the best players in the NFL this week, which means bad news for the Rams if he stays healthy late into the season. Three-time Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey will most likely make his season debut this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rams will battle the 49ers in Week 15, searching for the season sweep. McCaffrey has dealth with achilles tendinitis in both feet and was out for their first matchup in Week 3. If healthy, he will pose some issues for a Rams defense that has continued to improve throughout the season.
Monday will mark the first time each team's head coach will face each other as leaders of their respective organizations. Rams' Sean McVay and Dolphins' Mike McDaniel have never had the pleasure of competing against each other as head coaches.
The pair shared the same sideline from 2011-'13 when they were assistants under head coach Mike Shanahan with the Washington Redskins. They will have their chance to out-scheme each other and show who has the upper hand in this newfound rivalry.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media and was extremely impressed with the recent showing from veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Stafford talks about how his opportunities for big plays has risen and the incredible job he has done to execute in key moments.
Robinson has eight receptions with four touchdowns over the past two games. When Stafford finds him open, odds are that he is looming in the end zone.
The Dolphins have severely struggled offensively this season. A team that was recognized as the top offensive group a season ago, scoring 70 points in one game, has taken a major hit in the defensive adjusments that have been made against them this season.
Averaging just 15.5 points per game which is second-lowest in the NFL, has experienced the adjustments that defenses have made to limit their top two offensive options.
McDaniel mentioned how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill have had little success this season due to the fact that Hill has been doubled and essentially taken out of the offensive playbook by defenses this year.
Hill has just 446 receiving yards and one score through eight games. Last season, he had 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns to this point. The Rams will need to follow suit and continue to keep Hill away from the game-changing plays in hopes of winning their fourth-straight game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE