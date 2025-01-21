Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Five Wide Receivers The Rams Should Stay Away From
Matthew Stafford shared some thoughts about the Rams loss to the Eagles after the game.
Q: Could you speak on how difficult it was to play in the snow?
Stafford: “Yeah, obviously there are plays we want back in the game. Anytime you lose, that's the way it goes. Even when you win, you want some plays back. That’s no different there. I was really proud of this group, really all season, and the way that we battled. Whether that was in game or game to game or week to week, whatever it was through this season. It wasn't perfect, by any means, but this group really stuck together. Played a total team. Effort every time we went out on the grass and I feel like tonight was the same. Obviously, it's disappointing to end it this way, but proud of the way we battled.”
Q: What is the most disappointing aspect of this loss?
Stafford: “We'd love to have scored at the end. Obviously it felt like as an offense, we had them on the ropes, and that they probably felt it, too. We were moving the rock really well the last two drives, and then just a couple of unforced errors here and there and got behind the sticks. And you do that against a team like that, with a defense like that, it's going to be a difficult, difficult thing to overcome. But proud of the way we fought. And sure wish we could have done a little bit there at the end to get it done.”
Q: How are you feeling about the present and future of the team?
Stafford: “I'll talk about my present. Obviously, proud to be associated with this group, coaching staff, front office, group of players, training staff, equipment guys, everybody. It was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point. You know, anytime you play like this and get into the playoffs, get a win and keep it moving, anytime you come up short it's even tougher, and so that's difficult, but so proud to be associated with this group and as far as my future goes, I mean, it's 30 minutes after the last game, so I'll take some time to think about it, but I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”
