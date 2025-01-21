Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Players the Rams Need to Re-Sign
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the two players the Rams need to prioritize bringing back to Los Angeles.
Sean McVay spoke about the team's loss to Philadelphia right after the game.
Q: What did you address to the team after the game?
McVay: “I think you just speak from your heart and let them know how much I love them and appreciate them. You know how different every single year is and being fortunate enough to be in this position, you know, or be in this role for eight years. You don't take for granted the caliber of people, the special combination of people, both young, some guys with some veteran experience, the coaching staff. We've had a lot of turnover and a lot of changes for a lot of the right reasons here, but the way that that group was able to stay together, and some of the different things that we've gone through this year. Just from how closely you're in tune with what's going on. I love this team. It's just hard because you didn't want it to end. I just didn't see it going any other way than us earning a couple more opportunities to play and that's tough, because you don't get that.”
Q: What did you see today that the Rams could not overcome?
McVay: “I think you saw, there were some times where some uncharacteristic things, just in terms of the ball handling. We had two turnovers that probably don't necessarily occur in different elements. A couple of drops you could see. When [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] got to the second level, similar to the first game, but there were some different layers that we did have in our defense. He was able to pull away. But they had to play in it, too. We had to play in it. We had every opportunity to be able to win that game at the end there. We’re a couple of plays away from me being a lot happier right now. So like I said, I'm really happy and proud of this team, and I'm happy to be a part of this team and proud of this group, and I'm really bummed out that this journey is over.”
