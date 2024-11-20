Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Game Day Storylines, NFC West Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) prepare for one of the toughest teams on their schedule as they welcome the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) to SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football. A win turns the corner for the Rams as a legitimate contender to win the NFC West title.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh previews and predicts the Week 12 matchups around the NFC West and a few key storylines to watch for ahead of the Rams' battle wit the Eagles, who have won six in-a-row.
Three of the four NFC West teams are knotted up at 5-5, tied for second place in the division. Whatever unfolds this weekend will could either make the division race tighter, or much more separated.
All four NFC West teams will play this week, including one inter-divisional game between the first place Arizona Cardinals (6-4) and Seattle Seahawks (5-5). The Cardinals will be the only team to lose in the division this week, falling to 6-5. The Seahawks will find the win at home to become tied for first.
The Rams and 49ers will also win their contests as the Rams defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at home in upset fashion while the 49ers head to Lambeau Field and expose Packers quarterback Jordan Love for a pair of interceptions. They will both become 6-5 as well and everyone will be tied at the top.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spoke to the media on Wednesday morning and gave his thoughts on the impressive Rams defense, specifically rookie linebacker Jared Verse, who has made waves in his first professional season. He also talked about his former teammate in Detroit.
Moore was with the Detroit Lions from 2012-'15 as a backup quarterback and worked alongside current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He gave Stafford high praise for his work ethic, preparation, and how impressive he continues to be so deep into his career.
The two will be on opposing sidelines this time and Moore should have a few good nuggets of information to offer Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on how to approach the 16-year veteran.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE