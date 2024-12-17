Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Latest Power Rankings, Jets Preview
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) seek to keep three-game hot streak rolling this Sunday afternoon as they travel back to the east coast to take on the New York Jets (4-10) in another pivotal game that weighs heavily on the Rams' playoff hopes.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates the latest NFL power rankings from multiple major publications and breaks down the Rams' upcoming opponents struggling offense and top 10 defense:
After winning their third-straight game, seventh in the past nine, and taking over first place in the NFC West, the Rams are currently flying high and their power rankings have recently reflected that.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranked the Rams 10th overall in the league after last week's divisional win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-8). It is the highest power ranking the team has received all year and deservedly so.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco put the Rams 11th and praised Rams head coach Sean McVay for yet another late-season surge in hopes of earning a playoff spot. It marks back-to-back seasons where the Rams were handedly out of the playoff race midway through the year and went on a late rally.
"They now lead the NFC West, which is amazing," Prisco wrote. "Sean McVay deserves a ton of credit for getting this team to this position."
In terms of preparation for this weekend, the Rams will face a struggling Jets offense with one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, but a top 10 defense to try and knock this team off balance from their winning ways.
The Jets are averaging just 89.7 rush yards per game which is next to last in the NFL. Third-year running back Breece Hall has just 722 rushing yards and five touchdown scores this year, averaging 4.2 rush yards per carry. Even with a lack of success, Hall is still a top back that the Rams must limit.
The passing attack for the Jets is still below average as they have not met expectations with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. There were signs of success this past week, scoring 32 points against a bad Jacksonville Jaguars team.
Defensively, the Jets are one of the best teams in the league, ranking seventh overall and allowing just 315 total yards per game. Their biggest strength is the pass defense, ranking fifth, allowing less than 200 yards per game through the air.
Even with a strong secondary, the Jets have earned just four interceptions, good for sixth-worst in terms of forcing turnovers. If the Rams can keep the ball in their hands on offense and establish a strong run game, they will be just fine against a team that has hit all the wrong buttons this year.
