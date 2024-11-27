Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: NFC West Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) search for a bounce back performance this week as they travel south to take on the New Orleans Saints (4-7). They will stack up against a threatinging offensive unit and hopefully will have a few key players back in the next few weeks as they try to make a playoff push.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh predicts the Week 13 matchups for all four NFC West teams, breaks down the Saints offensive attack, and addresses a few other key storylines of the week.
The entire NFC West will be playing a non-divisional road game this week and by the looks of things, two will come out with a win while the other pair will lose their second-straight game. The Rams will take down the Saints and the Seattle Seahawks will dismantle the New York Jets.
On the other side of the coin, the San Francisco 49ers will be body-bagged by the red hot Buffalo Bills while the Arizona Cardinals get upended by a very strong Minnesota Vikings teams. The 49ers and Cardinals are both coming off losses and will keep that trend going.
In the Rams case, they will face a Saints defense that excels in the run game and is just outside the top 10 as an overall offense in the NFL. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the star of the show all year, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards with seven total touchdown scores.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been back from an oblique injury for the past three weeks and has started to revive his team that lost seven-straight games earlier this season. They are currently on a two-game winning streak with 55 combined points in the two contests.
