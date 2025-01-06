Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Recap of the Rams' Loss to Seattle
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss Sean McVay's decision to bench his starters, the Rams' playoff picture moving forward and who will rise up for the Rams in the postseason.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Leading up to the regular season finale, McVay took time to complement some of his players. Players McVay expects will be difference makers down the stretch.
Q: What has Kevin Dotson’s durability has meant for the team this year?
McVay: “That really is a reason why you go that direction. Alaric [Jackson] has been working through some different things and Rob [Havenstein] because of the injury. Because of the amount of work that Kevin has gotten, I think it'll serve him well. It’s really been a tremendous credit to him because we've had a lot of moving parts, as you know, on the offensive line. I've been really proud of Kevin and his consistency. He's having fun. He’s at his best when he's out there enjoying it, shooting jump shots as celebrations and different things like that. We expect him to use this week to be ready to go support his teammates. Like I said, I think it does offer an opportunity to be able to evaluate some guys that I think are real players as well. We're fortunate to have a little bit more depth at this point in the year with the offensive line to get some evaluations.”
Q: Will Quentin Lake will play Sunday?
McVay: “Yeah, he'll play. It'll be not as many snaps as he’s accustomed to. That was one of the things we pointed out in the team meeting. For him to stay healthy and to stay available is such a credit to his preparation, what he’s put into this season, the impact and being voted a captain. He’s one of four players in this league that play a hundred percent of their defensive snaps. I know that's something that he's proud of, as he should be, but I also think it provides an opportunity to get him to play in some situational-type of roles and then be ready to roll for that playoff home opener.”
