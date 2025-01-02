Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Seahawks Game Serves As Observation Period for Rams
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we turn our focus to Week 18.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Sean McVay shared his thoughts on some of his player's performances throughout the season.
Q: How has Garoppolo approached the backup role?
McVay: “I think what I've seen is just a guy that's approached it like a pro and has been a great
teammate. You can see just the respect, the reverence that he has for Matthew and really for
each other that they have for one another. It's a really cool quarterback room. [Quarterbacks
Coach] Dave Ragone does such a great job. It’s been cool to watch both those guys pour into
Stetson [Bennett] as he's continuing to learn. Cooper [Kupp] and Puka [Nacua] end up in there a
lot. I've just seen a guy that has been so consistent. He’s got a great way about himself. He has
used all the practice reps he has accumulated to get better. I think he’s really been a big part of
the growth that you've seen from our defense throughout the course of the year. It's hard to be
able to get some of the looks that he's able to mimic and emulate when he's simulating the
opposing quarterback. He really challenges our guys on the back end. He has a good rapport
with the guys that he's playing with on the look team. I think those guys have gotten better as a
result of his leadership.”
Q: Will Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback if Stafford does not return to the Rams next season?
McVay: “No, I look at it as a great opportunity for Jimmy. I think one of the best things is this group has been totally and completely present focusing on what we can do on this day. I look at it as an
opportunity that it's great for Jimmy to be able to go play this Sunday. That's really how I look at
it.”
Q: How has Ethan Evans improved this season?
McVay: “I think just the short punt accuracy, his consistent overall. His body of work, maybe he’s not
squatting as much. He has a little bit more touch on these punts. No, I was joking with him about
that earlier. I think overall, just the consistency at which he's hitting the ball and understanding
the intent. I think he’s done an excellent job in kickoffs and has done an excellent job as a holder
as well. That's one of the things that people don't realize. Everybody just looks at the kicker, but
it's snap, hold and kick. Those things are so key and critical. I think he’s done a tremendous job
improving as a holder. He's a valuable weapon based on the approach that we typically take to
kick touchbacks. As a punter, I just think the consistent accuracy, particularly on the short field
punts. If you look at the one where he ends up pinning it deep on the first punt last week, ‘X’
[Xavier Smith] does a great job fielding it and then another one where ‘X’ ends up making a
tackle deep in territory. He’s given guys a chance to be able to get down there. I've been really
pleased with Ethan. He’s done an excellent job.”
