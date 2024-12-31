Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Seahawks Preview and More
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) have already clinched the NFC West and will host a playoff game at SoFi Stadium in the first week of the playoffs, but will have to play one more regular season game against their division rival Seattle Seahawks (9-7).
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh previews the upcoming Week 18 matchup with the Seahawks and acknowledges a few major accolades that the Rams team reached after making the playoffs once again:
You can watch the full episode posted below:
The Seahawks are going to be a scorned team on Sunday afternoon after the Rams clinched the playoffs, eliminating them from the playoffs. Neither team has much to play for in this game besides divisional pride with the Seahawks wanting some revenge.
After improving to 8-5 with a three-game win streak after Week 14, the Seahawks were in first place and looked to be controlling the division. They went on to lose two of their past three games to crumble away the division and ultimately play their way out of an NFC West title.
They are coming off the ugliest performance for a winning team in the league this season as the Seahawks beat the Chicago Bears on the road, 6-3. Their offense has been terrible the past several weeks, averaging just over 14 points per game in their latest three-game stretch.
It seems that the Rams will make the smart decision to rest a lot of their starting impact players for this divisional game that has no bearing on their playoff future. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that resting the key starters is more than likely the direction they will go in for Sunday.
The fact that the Rams are back in the playoff after another brutal start to their season is something that has never been seen in the league.
With their division clinch this year and the comeback season they had a year ago to reach a Wild Card, the Rams are the first team in NFL history to enter their bye week with a losing record and make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
The went started 3-6 and finish the year with a 10-7 record to enter the Wild Card. This season, they started 1-4 before their Week 6 bye and have won nine of their last 11 games to earn a current 10-6 record. Truly incredible that they have been able to make the comeback in consecutive seasons.
