Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Stopping Sam Darnold
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the different defensive tactics Chris Shula and company could use to stop Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold in their Monday night matchup. The Rams defeated the Vikings earlier this season 30-20.
Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions this week about Darnold and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Here's one below.
Q: What have you seen in Vikings’ QB Sam Darnold and do you believe Vikings’ Head Coach
Kevin O’Connell has a thumbprint on him?
McVay: “I think Sam has done a great job. He’s always had a great ability to be able to get through progressions, activate different parts of the field, and buy time with his legs. I think he’s a much better athlete than maybe people give him credit for. He’s moved the sticks with his legs a lot this year. I think Kevin does a great job. He played the position. You can see he understands how to cater things to his skillset. I think you've seen a great agility on his part to accentuate guy’s skill sets, whether it was when he was here working with Matthew [Stafford], [Lions Quarterback] Jared [Goff] or [Jets Quarterback] John Wofford. Even what he’s done when you look at Minnesota, the way that [Falcons Quarterback] Kirk [Cousins] played. The way that you've seen [Vikings Quarterback] Nick Mullens and [49ers Quarterback] Joshua Dobbs play and then looking at Sam and what a phenomenal year he’s had this year. I think one of the biggest compliments you can give to a coach is usually guys play their best when they're working with certain guys. I think Kevin has a great ability to bring out the best in people. That's one of the things that makes him a great coach. I think there's a unique perspective he has from playing the position, understanding how to communicate, how to connect and how to cater things to fit their skill sets in what is arguably the most difficult position in all of sports.”
While Kevin O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator, O'Connell and McVay won five playoff games together in two seasons, using three different quarterbacks.
