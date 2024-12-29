Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Sunday Victory Cleanup and More
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) found a way to their fifth-straight win and fourth in the division after skating past the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) in Week 17. The Rams are now on the doorstep of another NFC West title depending a few other results around the NFL this week.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final thoughts on the Rams' 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. The defense continues to shine as the offense had struggled in the past few games:
One underlying factor that led to the Rams victory was their red zone defense and ability to hold the Cardinals off the scoreboard, despite their strong day offensively. The Cardinals finished 1-4 in the red zone and still had 396 total yards, 139 yards more than what the Rams put together.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tossed for 321 with a touchdown, but threw two interceptions on their final two drives of the game. When it counted most, the Rams secondary defense found a pair of takeaways that completely changed the course of the contest.
At this juncture of the day, the Rams will now need just two more wins from a select group for teams. With the Buffalo Bills dominating the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, two of the following four teams will need to win; Minnesota, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Washington.
There is a chance that Rams players, coaches, and fans will be rooting for their hated division rival on Monday night as the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) take on the Detroit Lions (13-2). If the Rams need one more win heading into Monday night, they will rely on the 49ers to get it done and help them clinch.
The Rams will have one more regular season game to play and depending on what happens the rest of this weekend, that divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) will mean nothing or everything for their playoff chances. We will continue to stay updated throughout Week 17.
